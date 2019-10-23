- Revenue of $2.6 billion - GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS per diluted share of $0.37 and $0.67, respectively, on a continuing operations basis - GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin of 20.1% and 26.6%, respectively - Returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in Q3, comprising $1.0 billion of share repurchases and $115 million paid in cash dividends - Concluded operating review, resulting in three-year plan to improve margins and reinvest in customer initiatives