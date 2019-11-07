Digital Detox? No. Digital Nutrition(TM). Health Innovator AeBeZe Labs Wants You To Focus On Quality Over Quantity

- San Francisco-based startup launches suite of free digital nutrition tools and creates a new standard for smarter, healthier digital content consumption - Partnership with 548th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) at Beale Air Force Base (California) explores the potential impact of better Digital Nutrition(TM) on active duty Airmen