Deckers Brands Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results And Raises Guidance For Full Fiscal Year 2020

- Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Sales Increased 8.0% to $542.2 Million. - Fiscal 2020 Full Year Outlook Raised: Earnings Per Share now in the range of $8.90 to $9.05. - Company Repurchased $155 Million of Shares in the Second Quarter Fiscal 2020.