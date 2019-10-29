Coalition of Rideshare & Delivery Drivers, Allies Launch Ballot Measure to Protect Right to Flexible Work as Independent Contractors for App-Based, On-Demand Drivers

- Improves the quality of work with historic new benefits & protections, including minimum earnings guarantee with expense reimbursement, ACA-comparable healthcare subsidy and accident insurance - Imposes strong consumer and public safety protections, such as heightened criminal background checks and mandatory safety training - Protects the availability of rideshare and delivery services for drivers and consumers