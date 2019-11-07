- Thirty-one percent of California households could afford to purchase the $613,470 median-priced home in the third quarter of 2019, up from 30 percent in second-quarter 2019 and from 27 percent a year ago. - A minimum annual income of $120,400 was needed to make monthly payments of $3,010, including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 3.85 percent interest rate. - Forty-three percent of home buyers were able to purchase the $465,000 median-priced condo or townhome. An annual income of $91,200 was required to make a monthly payment of $2,280.