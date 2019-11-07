LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lower cost of borrowing and higher income levels allowed more Californians to afford a home purchase during the third quarter of 2019, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.
The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in third-quarter 2019 edged up to 31 percent from 30 percent in the second quarter of 2019 and up from 27 percent in the third quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the third quarter of 2012.
C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.
A minimum annual income of $120,400 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $613,470 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the third quarter of 2019. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,010, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.85 percent, the lowest rate since third-quarter 2016. The effective composite interest rate was 4.17 percent in second-quarter 2019 and 4.77 percent a year ago.
Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes also improved in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, with 43 percent of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $465,000 median-priced condominium/townhome, up from 40 percent in the previous quarter. An annual income of $91,200 was required to make monthly payments of $2,280. Thirty-six percent of households could afford to buy a condominium/townhome a year ago.
Compared with California, more than half of the nation's households (56 percent) could afford to purchase a $280,020 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $54,800 to make monthly payments of $1,370.
Key points from the third-quarter 2019 Housing Affordability report include:
- When compared to a year ago, housing affordability improved in 42 tracked counties and declined in five counties. Affordability remained flat in one county.
- In the San Francisco Bay Area, affordability improved from third-quarter 2018 in every county. San Francisco County was the least affordable, with just 18 percent of households able to purchase the $1,580,000 median-priced home. Forty-seven percent of Solano County households could afford the $460,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.
- Affordability also improved in all Southern California regions, with Los Angeles and Orange counties tied for being the least affordable (25 percent) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (51 percent).
- In the Central Valley region, only Kern County experienced a decline in affordability from a year ago, decreasing from 53 percent in third-quarter 2018 to 51 percent in third-quarter 2019. San Benito County (35 percent) was the least affordable and Kings County (55 percent) was the most affordable.
- Housing affordability improved in three counties in the Central Coast region — Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz — and declined in Santa Barbara.
- During the third quarter of 2019, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (64 percent), Kings (55 percent) and Madera (52 percent). The minimum annual income needed to qualify for a home in these counties was less than $56,000.
- Mono (17 percent), San Francisco (18 percent), and San Mateo (20 percent) counties were the least affordable areas in the state. San Francisco required the highest minimum qualifying income in the entire state. An annual income of $309,600 was needed to purchase a home in San Francisco County, though down from $343,240 in second-quarter 2019.
See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.
See first-time buyer housing affordability data.
Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
Traditional Housing Affordability Index
Third quarter 2019
STATE/REGION/COUNTY
3rd Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
Median
Monthly
Minimum
Calif. Single-family home
31
30
27
$613,470
$3,010
$120,400
Calif. Condo/Townhome
43
40
36
$465,000
$2,280
$91,200
Los Angeles Metro Area
33
32
30
$547,250
$2,680
$107,200
Inland Empire
44
42
41
$380,000
$1,860
$74,400
San Francisco Bay Area
29
24
21
$910,000
$4,460
$178,400
United States
56
55
53
$280,200
$1,370
$54,800
San Francisco Bay Area
Alameda
26
23
18
$920,000
$4,510
$180,400
Contra Costa
39
35
32
$665,000
$3,260
$130,400
Marin
22
21
19
$1,275,000
$6,250
$250,000
Napa
29
28
24
$725,250
$3,550
$142,000
San Francisco
18
17
15
$1,580,000
$7,740
$309,600
San Mateo
20
18
14
$1,510,000
$7,400
$296,000
Santa Clara
22
20
17
$1,240,000
$6,080
$243,200
Solano
47
46
38
$460,000
$2,250
$90,000
Sonoma
28
28
22
$673,250
$3,300
$132,000
Southern California
Los Angeles
25
29
22
$649,570
$3,180
$127,200
Orange
25
24
20
$826,000
$4,050
$162,000
Riverside
41
39
37
$420,000
$2,060
$82,400
San Bernardino
51
50
48
$315,000
$1,540
$61,600
San Diego
29
27
23
$645,000
$3,160
$126,400
Ventura
30
30
28
$667,500
$3,270
$130,800
Central Coast
Monterey
24
24
20
$649,000
$3,180
$127,200
San Luis Obispo
27
25
21
$635,000
$3,110
$124,400
Santa Barbara
22
20
26
$710,000
$3,480
$139,200
Santa Cruz
22
17
12
$855,000
$4,190
$167,600
Central Valley
Fresno
49
48
46
$285,500
$1,400
$56,000
Kern
51
50
53
$260,000
$1,270
$50,800
Kings
55
55
51
$257,000
$1,260
$50,400
Madera
52
51
48
$282,880
$1,390
$55,600
Merced
49
47
40
$279,000
$1,370
$54,800
Placer
48
45
42
$499,000
$2,450
$98,000
Sacramento
45
44
42
$388,000
$1,900
$76,000
San Benito
35
35
27
$589,500
$2,890
$115,600
San Joaquin
44
44
38
$385,000
$1,890
$75,600
Stanislaus
48
48
45
$335,000
$1,640
$65,600
Tulare
51
50
47
$250,000
$1,230
$49,200
Other Calif. Counties
Amador
49
46
r
NA
$320,000
$1,570
$62,800
Butte
38
35
39
$360,000
$1,760
$70,400
Calaveras
49
46
43
$330,000
$1,620
$64,800
El Dorado
42
40
41
$509,600
$2,500
$100,000
Humboldt
37
37
33
$330,250
$1,620
$64,800
Lake
47
44
39
$259,500
$1,270
$50,800
Lassen
64
63
67
$204,000
$1,000
$40,000
Mariposa
44
45
40
$316,500
$1,550
$62,000
Mendocino
30
29
23
$405,000
$1,980
$79,200
Mono
17
15
11
$697,500
$3,420
$136,800
Nevada
41
40
32
$417,500
$2,050
$82,000
Plumas
46
37
44
$316,500
$1,550
$62,000
Shasta
47
47
44
$285,000
$1,400
$56,000
Siskiyou
51
49
47
$225,000
$1,100
$44,000
Sutter
47
46
45
$315,000
$1,540
$61,600
Tehama
46
47
49
$255,500
$1,250
$50,000
Tuolumne
49
48
41
$300,000
$1,470
$58,800
Yolo
39
40
35
$469,000
$2,300
$92,000
Yuba
48
46
48
$299,950
$1,470
$58,800
R = revised
NA = not available