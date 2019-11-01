Bostwick & Peterson, LLP Named a San Francisco "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in 2020

U.S. News - Best Lawyers® recently selected Bostwick & Peterson, LLP for Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation for plaintiffs in San Francisco. This prestigious selection is based on a rigorous evaluation process and peer evaluations; only the most qualified firms are ranked.