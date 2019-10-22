Professional Snowboarder Jessika Jenson is sporting Blenders Auras heading into the 2019-2020 Season. The Blenders Aura comes in 12 colorways, with an interchangeable magnetic lens, a distinct new feature. This makes it easier than ever to swap out the anti-fog and scratch resistant lenses. Each pair comes with a lifetime warranty and also includes a sunny-day and low-light lens, a rigid zip case, cloth, and sticker pack. All are available online for less than $100.