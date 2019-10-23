- The Company Achieved Record Total Revenues of $461.1 million; Increased 18% Year Over Year - Full-year GAAP Loss and Non-GAAP Income Guidance Improved to Top-end of Range Driven by R&D Expense Management - European Medicines Agency Granted Request for Accelerated Assessment of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec - Clinical Trial Application Submitted for BMN 307 Gene Therapy Product Candidate for Phenylketonuria - BioMarin and Allievex Enter Into Licensing Agreement for Tralesinidase Alfa for Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B