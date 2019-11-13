- Revenues reached a record $1.5 million, up 101% over the third quarter of 2018 and up 28% over the second quarter of 2019 - The number of commercial samples received increased 66% over the third quarter of 2018 and 12% over the second quarter of 2019 - Cost of revenue reduced 23% on a per accession basis versus the third quarter of 2018 - Revenues for the first nine-month of 2019 increased 57% and the number of commercial samples received increased 32% over the first nine months of 2018 - Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today