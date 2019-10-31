BillionToOne, Inc. and Eluthia Launch UNITY(TM) Test, the First Non-Invasive Prenatal Test for Cystic Fibrosis, Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Hemoglobinopathies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands

BillionToOne and Eluthia have announced today the launch of the first and only non-invasive prenatal test, allowing to screen for the autosomal-recessive conditions cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies. The UNITY(TM) screen will be made available through Eluthia in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, as of now.