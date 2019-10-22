Arena Pharmaceuticals Presented New Data Analyses Demonstrating the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Once-Daily Etrasimod in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis at UEG Week

- Most patients that experienced clinical response, clinical remission, or endoscopic improvement with etrasimod 2 mg in the Phase 2 OASIS trial observed sustained or improved effects up to week 46 of treatment - Etrasimod demonstrated a favorable safety profile, consistent with the double-blind portion of OASIS