ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), an integrated population health management company, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 today.
"We are very pleased with our third quarter financial and operational results. During the quarter, we expanded our fully-capitated membership base and network of contracted physicians through our acquisition of Accountable Health Care IPA. In October 2019, we announced a new management services agreement adding 145,000 member lives under management," stated Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed.
"We continue to make meaningful progress towards our goal of reaching two million total lives under management. This progress is primarily driven by our recent acquisitions, which added 271,000 fully-capitated lives year to date, and our recently announced management services agreement, which will add 145,000 managed lives into our network in 2020. These transactions further expand our footprint into California's Los Angeles and Inland Empire markets. We see a robust national pipeline of managed IPAs that can be successfully incorporated onto our platform," continued Dr. Sim.
"Our patient-centric, physicians-led approach is unique to the market and positions us well to benefit from the continued shift towards value-based care. We remain confident that we will continue to grow our membership base and achieve our growth objectives," concluded Dr. Sim.
Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019:
- Total revenue of $156.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 6% as compared to $166.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to the prior year adoption of a revenue accounting standard on January 1, 2018, resulting in a significant recognition of risk pool revenue of $46.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Capitation revenue of $130.8 million, representing 84% of our total revenue, an increase of 44% compared to $90.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 56%, as compared to $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
- Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to the adoption of a revenue accounting standard on January 1, 2018, resulting in a significant recognition of risk pool revenue of $46.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Total membership of one million managed lives as of September 30, 2019. Fully-capitated lives of 540,000, under our consolidated Independent Physicians Associations (IPA), at the end of the third quarter. An increase of 103% compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to the acquisition of Alpha Care Medical Group and Accountable Health Care IPA.
- Closed inaugural $290 million syndicated credit facility and series of transactions with APC and AP-AMH.
- Awarded Elite status for the America's Physician Groups Standards of Excellence Survey for 2019.
For more details on ApolloMed's September 30, 2019 quarter end results, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
230,298,252
$
106,891,503
Restricted cash
20,150
—
Investment in marketable securities
1,154,480
1,127,102
Receivables, net
19,731,189
7,127,217
Receivables, net – related parties
37,708,178
49,328,739
Other receivables
15,527,520
1,003,133
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,495,938
7,385,098
Loan receivable - related parties
6,425,000
—
Total current assets
321,360,707
172,862,792
Noncurrent assets
Land, property and equipment, net
12,427,107
12,721,082
Intangible assets, net
114,166,305
86,875,883
Goodwill
237,134,772
185,805,880
Loans receivable – related parties, net of current portion
12,500,000
17,500,000
Investment in other entities – equity method
35,840,105
34,876,980
Investment in a privately held entity that does not report net asset value per share
896,000
405,000
Restricted cash
746,104
745,470
Right-of-use assets
13,540,129
—
Other assets
1,633,153
1,205,962
Total noncurrent assets
428,883,675
340,136,257
Total assets
$
750,244,382
$
512,999,049
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
35,539,917
$
25,075,489
Fiduciary accounts payable
1,734,142
1,538,598
Medical liabilities
53,819,647
33,641,701
Income taxes payable
1,392,492
11,621,861
Bank loan
—
40,257
Dividend payable
271,279
—
Finance lease obligation
101,741
101,741
Lease liabilities
2,836,010
—
Current portion of long term debt
9,500,000
—
Total current liabilities
105,195,228
72,019,647
Noncurrent liabilities
Lines of credit – related party
—
13,000,000
Deferred tax liability
30,199,423
19,615,935
Liability for unissued equity shares
1,185,025
1,185,025
Finance lease obligation
441,241
517,261
Lease liabilities
10,670,364
—
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
234,149,063
—
Total noncurrent liabilities
276,645,116
34,318,221
Total liabilities
381,840,344
106,337,868
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzanine equity
Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC")
176,230,074
225,117,029
Stockholders' equity
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
—
—
Series B Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,822,933 and 34,578,040 shares outstanding, excluding 16,959,069 and 1,850,603 treasury shares, at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
34,823
34,578
Additional paid-in capital
165,521,888
162,723,051
Retained earnings
25,177,257
17,788,203
190,733,968
180,545,832
Noncontrolling interest
1,439,996
998,320
Total stockholders' equity
192,173,964
181,544,152
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
$
750,244,382
$
512,999,049
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Capitation, net
$
130,807,706
$
90,612,720
$
305,548,176
$
266,834,186
Risk pool settlements and incentives
11,355,069
57,788,932
32,639,960
89,641,885
Management fee income
8,517,586
12,851,178
27,866,805
37,297,358
Fee-for-service, net
4,099,660
4,723,809
12,058,762
15,524,149
Other income
1,280,203
752,643
3,753,258
4,021,480
Total revenue
156,060,224
166,729,282
381,866,961
413,319,058
Operating expenses
Cost of services
131,129,813
96,268,804
315,925,388
280,589,061
General and administrative expenses
7,949,814
9,040,336
30,031,329
31,481,810
Depreciation and amortization
4,920,429
4,843,037
13,792,581
14,819,627
Provision for doubtful accounts
—
—
(1,363,415)
—
Impairment of intangibles
1,994,000
—
1,994,000
—
Total expenses
145,994,056
110,152,177
360,379,883
326,890,498
Income from operations
10,066,168
56,577,105
21,487,078
86,428,560
Other income (expense)
Income (loss) from equity method investments
2,053,730
(4,215,056)
1,161,791
(2,573,219)
Interest expense
(827,905)
(178,318)
(1,349,933)
(374,002)
Interest income
508,856
418,449
1,305,528
1,180,990
Other income
2,620,485
609,203
2,831,830
884,948
Total other income (expense), net
4,355,166
(3,365,722)
3,949,216
(881,283)
Income before provision for income taxes
14,421,334
53,211,383
25,436,294
85,547,277
Provision for income taxes
3,682,472
14,585,942
6,483,630
23,338,589
Net income
10,738,862
38,625,441
18,952,664
62,208,688
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,034,688
29,519,043
11,563,610
48,277,734
Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
$
3,704,174
$
9,106,398
$
7,389,054
$
13,930,954
Earnings per share – basic
$
0.11
$
0.28
$
0.21
$
0.43
Earnings per share – diluted
$
0.10
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.37
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic
34,643,754
32,917,007
34,555,124
32,672,793
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted
37,792,266
38,387,700
37,816,698
38,010,838
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Capitated Membership
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
MSO
430,000
665,000
670,000
IPA
540,000
265,000
270,000
ACO
30,000
30,000
29,000
Total lives under management
1,000,000
960,000
969,000
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
10,738,862
$
38,625,441
$
18,952,664
$
62,208,688
Depreciation and amortization
4,920,429
4,843,037
13,792,581
14,819,627
Provision for income taxes
3,682,472
14,585,942
6,483,630
23,338,589
Interest expense
827,905
178,318
1,349,933
374,002
Interest income
(508,856)
(418,449)
(1,305,528)
(1,180,990)
EBITDA
19,660,812
57,814,289
39,273,280
99,559,916
(Income) loss - equity method investments
(2,053,730)
4,215,056
(1,161,791)
2,573,219
Other income
(2,620,485)
(609,203)
(2,831,830)
(884,948)
Adoption of revenue accounting standard
—
(46,800,000)
—
(49,640,000)
Provider bonus payments
2,100,000
—
12,100,000
—
Net provision for doubtful accounts
—
—
(1,363,415)
—
Impairment of intangibles
1,994,000
—
1,994,000
—
Severance payments
—
—
—
1,436,000
EBITDA adjustment for recently acquired IPAs
3,673,000
—
5,565,000
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,753,597
$
14,620,142
$
53,575,244
$
53,044,187
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This section contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), and Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are not in accordance with, or are an alternative to, measures derived from generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from other non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding various financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of ApolloMed's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.
Note About Consolidated Entities
The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income. Effective September 1, 2019 the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 and condensed consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, also includes the results of Accountable Health Care IPA.
Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share
As of the date of this press release, 480,212 shares of ApolloMed's common stock to be issued as part of the merger (the "Merger") involving ApolloMed and Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM") in 2017 are subject to ApolloMed receiving from certain former NMM shareholders a properly completed letter of transmittal (and related exhibits) before such former NMM shareholders may receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed common stock and warrants. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the Merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and the Company is legally obligated to issue these shares as of the closing of the Merger.
Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California IPA, a Professional Medical Corporation, (d.b.a. Allied Pacific of California IPA), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.
About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and management services organizations ("MSOs"), is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner. ApolloMed focuses on addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes NMM (MSO), Apollo Medical Management, Inc. (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation, (hospitalists), APA ACO, Inc. (NGACO), Allied Physicians of California IPA (IPA), Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. (IPA), Accountable Health Care IPA (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect, Inc. (Digital Population Health Management Platform). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to delivery sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Asher Dewhurst
(443) 213-0500
asher.dewhurst@westwicke.com