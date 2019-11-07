- Q3 2019 GAAP revenue of $35.0 million, up 144% over GAAP revenue of $14.3 million for Q3 2018 - Year to date GAAP revenue of $112.0 million, up 137% over $47.2 million for the prior year period - Product revenue of $19.7 million is more than double Q3 of 2018 - CVI Heights convertible debt with clear resolution