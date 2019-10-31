Amgen to Acquire 20.5% Stake in BeiGene for Approximately $2.7 Billion in Cash BeiGene to Commercialize XGEVA® (denosumab), KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib) and BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) in China Companies to Collaborate on Advancing Amgen's Innovative Oncology Pipeline in China Amgen Will Continue to Commercialize its Non-Oncology Product Portfolio in China Amgen to Host Call for Investors Today at 2 p.m. PT