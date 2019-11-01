IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the following regenerative medicine and investor conferences in November:
Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
Oral Presentation
Presenter: Dr. Daniela Bota, MD, PhD, University of California, Irvine; AIVITA GBM Principal Investigator
Title: Phase II trial of therapeutic vaccine consisting of autologous dendritic cells loaded with autologous tumor cell antigens from self-renewing cancer cells in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma
Time: November 6-10, 2019
Location: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD
The Regenerative Medicine Consortium of the Gulf Coast Consortia for Biomedical Sciences
Oral Presentation
Presenter: Dr. Hans S. Keirstead, AIVITA Chairman and CEO
Title: Clinical and Commercial Application of Scaled Human Stem Cell Derivates
Time: November 8, 4:00 PM CT
Location: Bioscience Research Collaborative, Houston, TX
NYC Oncology Investor Conference
Oral Presentation
Presenter: Dr. Hans S. Keirstead, AIVITA Chairman and CEO
Title: AIVITA Corporate Presentation
Time: November 12, 4:50 PM - 5:10 PM
Location: Rockefeller Center, New York, NY
Society for NeuroOncology Annual Meeting
Poster Presentation
Title: Phase II trial of AV-GBM-1 (autologous dendritic cells loaded with autologous tumor associated antigens) as adjunctive therapy following primary surgery plus concurrent chemoradiation in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.
Time: November 20-24, 2019
Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ
About AIVITA Biomedical
AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.