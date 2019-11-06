CORONA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: Santa Claus has decided to relocate his village this year from the North Pole to the expansive 130-acre Silverlakes Sports Park in Norco, Calif. The AMAZE Light Festival is busy preparing for Santa's imminent arrival; installing a 56ft lighted holiday tree that displays dazzling choreographed light-shows, a 100ft walk-through light tunnel, decor pieces standing at over 30ft tall, and two gigantic Christmas obstacle courses.
Santa and his guests won't miss the beauty of the Aurora Borealis. AMAZE will light up the winter skies every hour with a kaleidoscope of colors emanating from an incredible 1.5 million LED lights. This festival is sure to become a holiday tradition for families across the region looking to be truly AMAZED and to create lasting holiday memories.
WHEN: 4 – 10 p.m., November 21, 2019 – December 29, 2019
WHERE: Silverlakes Sports Park (5555 Hamner Ave, Norco, CA 92860)
MORE DETAILS: amazelightfestival.com