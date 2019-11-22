A $275,000 grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety will help Long Beach's Health and Human Services Department continue and expand its Walk and Roll Long Beach programs.
The money will be used to conduct bicycle and pedestrian safety workshops. It also will help pay for safety equipment such as helmets and reflectors to be given to the public. There also will be walking workshops for older adults.
A new challenge this year, officials said, is e-scooter education. The plan is to collaborate with the Long Beach Department of Public Works to create safety messages for e-scooter riders to protect pedestrian.
Another new effort is the first annual Long Beach Safe Driver Awareness Week, which will educate drivers on how to safely share the streets with bicyclists and pedestrians. More details will be released later.
This is the fourth straight year Long Beach has received an Office of Traffic Safety grant.