Gloria Gammage is taking over as the new Chief Nurse Executive Officer at St. Mary Medical Center (SMMC), effective Oct. 31.
Prior to joining SMMC, Gloria served as CNEO for Dignity Health at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in California’s Central Coast Division. She has a Master of Science degree in nursing from California State University Dominguez Hills.
"Gloria’s experience, leadership, and passion for delivering safe, high-quality health care made her the right person to lead our nursing staff at St. Mary,” Carolyn Caldwell, SMMC President and CEO, said in a release. “Her proven ability to work collaboratively and drive clinical excellence will help ensure a strong future for our hospital."