The Long Beach Community Foundation announced recently that scholarships will be offered to senior high school students who plan on attending a public college or university in pursuit of a degree in teaching.
The scholarships are provided by the Larry Acterman Public Education Award fund in amounts between $1,000 and $2,500. Students can apply at longbeachcf.org/larry-acterman.
“Our father was an outstanding teacher with a passion for public education,” Acterman's son, Steve Acterman, said. “This scholarship carries on his legacy by encouraging and supporting the next generation of public school teachers in California.”
The fund was established by Steve and his sister, Amy Tenderich, in 2001 as a way to honor their father's memory, a release said.
To be eligible for a scholarship, students must attend school in either the Long Beach Unified or Garden Grove Unified School District.
The deadline to submit the applications is 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
To make a contribution to the Larry Acterman Public Education Award fund, longbeachcf.org/donate/larry-acterman.