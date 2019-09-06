A 40-foot sailboat with two people aboard washed ashore around 5 p.m. Thursday evening on the Peninsula beach.
No one was hurt, Gonzalo Medina, Marine Safety chief, said, but the boat is so heavy attempts to tow it back to sea have failed.
"Two rescue boats responded Thursday," Medina said. "They attempted to tow it offshore, but failed… We're working with the Coast Guard and a salvage company today (Friday) to come up with a plan."
The sailboat's mast had been broken off and there was other damage above the waterline. Medina said there were no injuries and no pollution spill.
The boat is named Rock N About and apparently is from San Pedro.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, it remained on the sand near 59th Place.