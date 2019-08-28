Community groups and organizations can apply for a sponsorship from the Port of Long Beach beginning Sunday.
Sponsorships requests can be submitted online from Sunday, Sept. 1, until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.
Last May, Harbor Commissioners awarded 153 sponsorships totaling $419,060 to community organizations advancing the arts, environment, social justice and historic preservation, a release said.
Events for the funding period must take place on or after Dec. 1. All funding is expected to be awarded in mid-November, a release said.
For more information, or to submit an application after Sept. 1, go to polb.com/sponsorship.