The Wrigley Association is doubling down on candidate forums, hosting panels for both the District 2 Long Beach Unified School District board seat and the Sixth District City Council seat on the same night.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Veterans Park Community Center, 101 E 28th St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Using a moderated question and answer format, the candidates for school board — John Mathews II, Erik Miller and Tonia Reyes Uranga — will be on stage first. After a short intermission, City Council candidates take the stage around 7 p.m.
There are six candidates on the ballot for the Sixth District — incumbent Dee Andrews and Ana Arce, Sharifah Hardie, Suely Saro, Craig Ursuy and Josephine Villaseñor. Ursuy and Villaseñor did not file candidate statements with the city clerk.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Wrigley Association president Alan Burks at 562-682-3152.