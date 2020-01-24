There are seven candidates in the crowded field to replace Jeannine Pearce as the Second District City Council representative.
They will gather Tuesday, Jan. 28, at The Reef restaurant for a forum organized by the Ocean Residents Community Association (ORCA), residents living along Ocean Boulevard downtown.
The evening will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a meet and greet, then settle down at 7 p.m. for opening statements from the candidates. Diane McNinch, former Long Beach City College trustee, will moderate, with about an hour of questions before closing statements.
The six candidates appearing are, in alphabetical order, Cindy Allen, Jeanette Barrera, Jesus Cisneros, Robert Fox, Eduardo Lara and Nigel Lifsey. A seventh candidate, Ryan Lum, did not respond to the invitation.
The League of Women Voters will be on hand to register people to vote. There will be light snacks and a no-host bar, ORCA president Jim Goodin said.
Vote by mail in the municipal primary election begins on Feb. 3, and the last day to register is Feb. 17. If none of the candidates gets the majority of votes, the top two will face off until the Nov. 3 general election.