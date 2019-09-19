We The People Solidarity Marches will take place in more than 60 cities this Saturday, organizers said, and Long Beach will be one of the locations.

Long Beach's march will begin at noon Saturday at Harvey Milk Promenade Park at Third Street and the Promenade. the march, according to a release, is designed to highlight issues Americans are deeply concerned about such as gun control, kids in cages, the environment, corruption and more.

More than 100,000 people are expected at the anchor We The People Solidarity March in Washington, D.C., organizers said. For more information about all the marches, go to www.wethepeoplemarch2019.org.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

