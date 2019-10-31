Folks running for Long Beach's District 1 special election gather at a candidates forum Oct. 21 hosted by the Press-Telegram and Grunion Gazette at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Seven of the eight candidates attended. Pictured, from left to right, is Shelbyrae Black, Joe Ganem, Elliot Gonzales, Ray Morquecho, Mariela Salgado, Misi Tagaloa and Mary Zendejas.