Candidates three Long Beach City Council seats and two Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education seats now know who their opponents are going to be in the March 3, 2020, election.
And Daryl Supernaw knows he will serve another term representing the Fourth District on the City Council — no one filed to oppose him.
There are multiple candidates in all the other races: Districts Two, Six and Eight on the City Council and Districts 2 and 4 on the LBUSD board. There are incumbents running in only two of those five elections — Dee Andrews (Sixth District) and Al Austin (Fourth District).
Both election dates and term limits have changed for City Council candidates. The primary and general elections now are set to match the state elections dates in 2020 — March 3 and Nov. 3, respectively. And council candidates now may appear on three election ballots instead of two.
Andrews actually is seeking a fourth consecutive term on the council — he won the 2016 election for a third term as a write-in candidate. Austin is seeking his third term. Both have multiple opponents in the primary.
The most wide-open race on March 3 is the Second District City Council seat, where embattled incumbent Jeannine Pearce has declined to run for a second term. There are seven names on the primary ballot there — Cindy Allen, Jeanette M. Barrera, Jesus Cisneros, Robert E. Fox, Eduardo Lara, Nigel Waddell Lifsey, and Ryan Lum. Fox and Allen are the two candidates with the most backing in terms of endorsements and money.
In the Sixth District, five people have stepped up to challenge Andrews. Those on the ballot are Ana Arce, Sharifah Hardie, Suely Saro, Craig Ursuy and Josephine "Josie" Villaseñor. Saro, a Cambodian community leader, has been the most prominent challenger.
Austin only has two opponents in the Eighth District race, but both have some support. They are Juan Erick Ovalle and Tunua Thrash-Ntuk. Ovalle has support from the Long Beach Reform Coalition and Thrash-Ntuk, the wife of Long Beach Community College Trustee Uduak-Joe Ntuk, has received several prominent endorsements.
Incumbents in both Long Beach Unified School District elections have decided to step down after long runs on the board. Felton Williams is leaving the District 2 seat after 16 years. He has endorsed John Andre Mathews II to replace him. But Mathews is challenged by former Long Beach City Councilwoman Tonia Reyes Uranga and Erik Miller.
In District 4, incumbent Jon Meyer has served a year longer than Williams, starting in 2003. He has endorsed Doug Otto, an attorney who currently is serving as a Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees member. (That board's election is not until November 2020.) Otto has two opponents — Davina Keiser and Nancy Valencia.
Because of the change in election dates, those currently in office on the City Council or the LBUSD school board serve an extra seven months, until after the November general election. It takes 50 percent plus one vote to win those elections; if no one reaches that in the March 3 primary election, the top two vote-getters face each other in the Nov. 3 general election — eight months later.
For more information about the municipal election, go to the city clerk's website, www.longbeach.gov/cityclerk.