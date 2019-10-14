Just days after selling her ETA Agency marketing firm, Cindy Allen has announced she will seek the Second District City Council seat in the March primary election.
Allen will be facing incumbent Jeannine Pearce and community activist Robert Fox, among others. Her name has been floated frequently in recent months as a potential candidate.
“I love Long Beach," Allen said in the statement announcing her candidacy. "I loved growing up in our city, and as a homeowner and longtime community leader, I know we can do so much more to make the Second District safer, build more affordable housing, and reduce homelessness. I am ready to bring people together and fight for our shared progressive values."
Allen grew up in Long Beach, attending Poly High School and Cal State Long Beach, where she earned a Master's Degree. She served on the Long Beach Police Department for nearly a decade before an injury forced her to leave the department.
She launched the ETA Agency 14 years ago, building it to a multi-million dollar company before selling to Blume Media Group Inc. She also was an owner/publisher of the Long Beach Post for a period before selling it to John Molina and Pacific Six.
Allen has served on the Los Angeles County Small Business Administration Commission and a number of nonprofit boards in Long Beach. She and her husband, Randy, have two adult children.
Before Allen's announcement Monday, the Long Beach City Clerk's office listed seven candidates running for the Second District seat. The municipal primary election — combined with the state primary election this year — is on March 3, 2020.