Feb. 3 is the first day Long Beach voters can cast mail-in ballots for the March 3 primary election.
It also is the day all seven Second District City Council candidates will appear before the Bluff Heights Neighborhood Association (BHNA), Alamitos Beach Neighborhood Association (ABNA) and members of other nearby associations. The BHNA leadership gave up the date for their annual meeting to put on the candidate forum.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Horace Mann Elementary School auditorium, 257 Coronado Ave., with a meet and greet. At 7 p.m. the candidates will take the stage for the forum.
The seven candidates are, in alphabetical order, Cindy Allen, Jeanette Barrera, Jesus Cisneros, Robert Fox, Eduardo Lara, Nigel Lifsey and Ryan Lum. Each will give an opening statement, then answer questions posed by moderator Harry Saltzgaver, executive editor of the Grunion Gazette.
Questions will be chosen before the forum, and will range from parking issues to campaign contributions. Then each candidate will have an opportunity for a closing statement.
BHNA president-elect Donna Sievers said the event is open to the public, with special invitations to residents in North Alamitos, Rose Park, Alamitos Beach, Carroll Park and Craftsman Villiage. She warned that parking in the area is limited, so people should consider carpooling or walking to the school.