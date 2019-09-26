A 55-year-old man was struck by a big rig Monday, in Long Beach and pronounced dead at a hospital.
The victim was struck about 10:35 a.m. near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers sent to the location found him lying in the roadway and the big rig stopped along the curb, police said.
The pedestrian was a resident of Pico Rivera whose name was withheld pending family notification.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking westbound on the south sidewalk of Anaheim Street when, for an unknown reason, he stepped into traffic and was struck by the tractor trailer that was traveling eastbound on Anaheim Street in the number three lane,'' according to a police statement.
The driver of the big rig was properly licensed and cooperated with investigators, police said.