Registration is open for winter classes offered by Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine.
More than 400 classes in art, music, nature, fitness, special interest subjects, adult sports leagues and aquatics programs will commence in December.
“These recreation classes are a great opportunity for residents to express their creativity, stay healthy and learn new things,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “I encourage the Long Beach community to take advantage of these programs.”
Classes range from pre-school aged arts and cake decorating classes to youth science and horse camps, teens sports and driver's ed and yoga and dance classes for adults.
For more information, or to register for a class, go to lbparks.org, call 562-570-3111 or go to the Registration Reservations Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday, at 2760 Studebaker Rd.