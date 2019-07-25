On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Jim Lincoln, loving husband and prominent member of the Long Beach sailing community, passed away in his sleep at the age of 61. He had recently completed sailing in the 50th Transpacific Yacht Race on board Chubasco.
Lincoln was born June 3, 1958, in Detroit, Mich., and grew up in Glendora, Calif., In the late 1980s, he lived in Huntington Beach where he met the love of his life, Janet. Jim and Janet were married on July 26, 1998, and two years later left to sail their 33-foot sloop, Summer Wind, down through Baja California, the Sea of Cortez and much of mainland Mexico.
When they returned, Jim took up sailing competitively and went back to school to earn his 100-Ton Master Captain’s License. Although always a painter, he would now change his career to boating. Jim started his yacht service and maintenance business, Water Works, in 2001.
He delivered boats from Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands, from Alaska to Newport Beach, and from Newport Beach through the Panama Canal.
According to Lincoln’s family and friends, sailing was Jim’s passion. For someone who started sailing as an adult, there wasn’t a Southern California regatta that he didn’t compete in and very few seasoned sailors that he hadn’t crewed with. He raced in club races, inshore races and offshore.
Jim’s sailing would take him back to Annapolis, to San Diego, Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas, Puerta Vallarta and Ensenada. Fellow sailors said he brought a calm, easy manner to any crew he was a part of and said he had a great laugh and a quick wit. He was a member of Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and raced his Lido 14 and newly acquired Cal20 weekly with his boat partner Mike Corzine.
If sailing was Jim’s passion, his family was his heart and soul. Jim was a family man first and always. Jim and Janet loved to get out of town. They spent many weekends enjoying wine tasting, and often attended family reunions. Although he did not have any children of his own, Jim loved being a part of his niece and nephew, Sam and Nikki’s lives. They made his heart smile.
Friends say Jim was known to “not waste money,” and to “require a lot of band-aids.” He loved hockey, rum and fine wine. He also loved listening to or telling a good story and could captivate an audience with his adventurous tales.
Jim is survived by Janet, his wife of 21 years, his mother Gloria, brother Art, his sister-in-law Jane, and nephews Brad, Josh and Nick, their spouses and children. He was heartbroken by his father’s passing a few years ago and it brings his family peace to know he is reunited with him now.
Services are pending.