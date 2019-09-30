Roberta and Matthew Jenkins

Dr. Matthew Jenkins and his wife Roberta in their Long Beach home on June 26, 2018. Dr. Jenkins is a self-made millionaire who has had three careers: a veterinarian, a real estate mogul and a philanthropist and he credits his wife with much of his success. His book "Positive Possibilities," chronicles his life and success.

 —Photo by Brittany Murray/SCNG

A memorial service for philanthropist and community leader Dr. Matthew Jenkins will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cornerstone Church.

Jenkins, 85, died on Sept. 14 from complications of heart disease. He helped launch the Math Collaborative at Jordan High School among many other accomplishments.

"Our family wishes to acknowledge with sincere gratitude the many expressions of love, concern, kindness and sympathy shown to us during our time of loss," Roberta Jenkins, Jenkins's wife, said in an email announcing the memorial service. "Thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult transition. May God bless you."

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to David Star Jordan High School Math Collaborative in care of Doris Robinson, Jordan High School, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805.

Cornerstone Church is at 1000 N. Studebaker Road.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years.

