A memorial service for philanthropist and community leader Dr. Matthew Jenkins will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cornerstone Church.
Jenkins, 85, died on Sept. 14 from complications of heart disease. He helped launch the Math Collaborative at Jordan High School among many other accomplishments.
"Our family wishes to acknowledge with sincere gratitude the many expressions of love, concern, kindness and sympathy shown to us during our time of loss," Roberta Jenkins, Jenkins's wife, said in an email announcing the memorial service. "Thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult transition. May God bless you."
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to David Star Jordan High School Math Collaborative in care of Doris Robinson, Jordan High School, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805.
Cornerstone Church is at 1000 N. Studebaker Road.