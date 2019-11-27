Longtime Peninsula resident and Alamitos Bay Yacht Club member Isabelle Lounsberry passed away on Saturday, Nov. 15, with her daughter Robin and son-in-law Mark Townsend at her bedside. She leaves her daughter, two granddaughters, Jennifer Kopp and Megan Smith, and four great grandchildren.
Lounsberry was born in August 1922 in Altadena, Calif., moved to Long Beach in her younger years and attended Wilson High School, where she met George Lounsberry. Upon graduating from Wilson, Lounsberry became a draftsperson at Douglas Aircraft. She subsequently joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was based in Camp Lejeune, N.C. She was part of the second platoon of women through the Marine Corps.
Upon arriving back in Long Beach after the war, she and George, who had served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theater, were married. “The Sarge,” as George affectionately referred to her, had three children; Jon, Scott and daughter Robin.
The family joined Alamitos Bay Yacht Club in 1959 while living at 75 Claremont Ave., and she began pushing the Sabot trailer to the “old club” for Jon. In 1964. Isabelle and George built their house on the Peninsula, ABYC moved from Leeway to their new club at the end of the Peninsula, and the Lounsberrys started racing their Cal 20.
Lounsberry took great pride in cooking for the various regattas and no dinner was too big. She held annual volunteer positions to help the club in numerous capacities and loved being part of the team for Sabots, Lidos and Cal 20s. She was the Senior Sabot National champion and the Cal 20 Nationals first lady trophy was created and named in her honor, which she went on to win on many occasions.