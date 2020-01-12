Jerry Neal Tretter, well known yachtsman, outdoorsman and third generation owner of landmark Marina Shipyard, died unexpectedly last week during a motor home trip.
According to his wife Kathi, Tretter started helping out at the shipyard when he was just 2 years old. He attended Lomita Elementary and graduated from Narbonne High School. He served six years in the Coast Guard and worked on boats in Alaska for five years. He father urged him to “come home and work in the shipyard.”
And that he did.
“Boats were his life. He lived a great life doing what he loved most — working and playing on boats,” Kathi Tretter said.
Tretter was born Aug. 10, 1952. He died on Jan. 7 this year.
Tretter, 67, is survived by his wife Kathi, brother Kurt, and stepsons Tom and Jason. In addition to family, the staff at Marina Shipyards, who he referred to as his children, will miss Jerry. Jerry’s father Bud preceded him in death in 2012, and his mother Arvilla in 2011.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry’s honor can be sent to: Crash Boat Association C/O Marina Shipyard, 6400 E Marina Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803. According to family members, Jerry owned an 85-foot P-520 USAAF aviation crash boat; a high-speed rescue craft to find and rescue downed pilots. Tretter’s father was stationed aboard a crash boat during the Korean conflict.
February services at the Garden Grove Elks Club, where Jerry served as 2018 General Wagon Master of the camping group, are pending.