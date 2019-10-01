John Murphy, a stalwart at Mr. Ron's barbershop in Naples, passed away suddenly on Sept. 18 of unknown causes at his home in Long Beach.
Murphy was born on July 22, 1942, in Hoboken, New Jersey. He served in the Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
After leaving the Army, Murphy came to California and worked at the Todd Shipyard in San Pedro. In the 1970s, he attended the Barber College and upon graduating began working for Mr. Ron’s barbershop, where he stayed for more than 40 years.
A celebration of life has been planned for noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 5, at Naples Rib Company, 5800 E. Second St. in Naples. Organizers said all are welcome to come and share your friendship with John to all who knew him.