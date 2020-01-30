P2S Inc. has received two Engineering Excellence Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of California. The company is being recognizes for its work on the Aquarium of the Pacific Pacific Visions expansion project and for its work on California State University, Long Beach's Net Zero Energy College of Professional and International Education.
Tessa Cavenah has been appointed Director of Development for Rancho Los Cerritos.
Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation has named Katie Lowe the Manager of Education and Public Engagement at the historic ranch and gardens.
Malcolm N. Bennett recently was installed as 2020 President of the Apartment Association, California Southern Cities.
J. Jeffrey Green has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation.