The Downtown Long Beach Alliance has announced its new Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Board members are Graham Gill, Pat Welch, Cameron Andrews, Patty Wirth and Alisha Holmes-Watson. New executive committee members are Silvano Merlo, Alan Pullman, Tony Shooshani, Allison Krip, Debra Fixen, John Keisler, Loara Cadavona, Debra Johnson and Ryan Altoon.
Susan Herman, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, is the new Chief Nursing Officer at MemorialCare Miller Children's Hospital & Woman Hospital.
Dr. Young Kwak has joined the staff of Laser Skin Care Center Dermatology Associates, comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology facility.
Kim Crawford, Century Villages at Cabrillo Director of Residents Services, has been honored with the End Abuse Long Beach Award. The award recognizes her nearly 20 years of service trying to end abuse of women, children and families in Long Beach.
The LBS Financial Credit Union has announced two new board members: Dr. Jay Camerino, assistant superintendent of Middle and K-8 schools for the Long Beach Unified School District and Dr. Jill Baker, deputy superintendent of schools for LBUSD.
Eleanor Torres has been named Director of Government Relations for the Port of Long Beach.
Dr. Constantinos Chrysostomou, M.D., has been named medical director for the Cardothoracic Intensive Care Units at Children's Heart Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach.
Gregory Warren has joined the Conservation Corps of Long Beach Board of Directors.