Kristin Olson is the new Associate Vice President of Human Resources at the Long Beach Community College District.
Paul Baker Brindle has been selected at Director of the University Art Museum at California State University, Long Beach.
Dr. Alisia Kirkwood is the new Dean of Student Affairs at the Long Beach Community College District.
Vivian Jimenez has been named Domestic Violence House First Coordinator at Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence.
Gabriela Urtiaga has been appointed Chief Curator for the Museum of Latin American Art. She comes to the job from Buenos Aires, where she was Chief Curator for the Kirchner Cultural Center.
Richard Trogman, FACHE, has joined PIH Health as Systems Chief Operating Office and President of PIH Health Hospital-Downey