Kristin Olson is the new Associate Vice President of Human Resources at the Long Beach Community College District.
Paul Baker Brindle has been selected as Director of the University Art Museum at California State University, Long Beach.
Dr. Alisia Kirkwood is the new Dean of Student Affairs at the Long Beach Community College District.
Vivian Jimenez has been named Domestic Violence House First Coordinator at Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence.
Gabriela Urtiaga has been appointed Chief Curator for the Museum of Latin American Art. She comes to the job from Buenos Aires, where she was Chief Curator for the Kirchner Cultural Center.
Richard Trogman, FACHE, has joined PIH Health as Systems Chief Operating Officer and President of PIH Health Hospital-Downey.
Michael Neils has been appointed Chief Philanthropy Officer at Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center.
Matthew Hamlett has been named Chief of Staff for Ninth District Councilman Rex Richardson.
Caroline Chretien-Shook has been named Executive Director of Classified Human Resources at Long Beach City College.
Elena Arrojo is the new Director of Development at the Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation.
LBPD Chief Robert Luna has been elected Western Region Representative for the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a national association that includes departments from the United States and Canada.