Antonio Garcia, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CEN, has been named chief nursing officer at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital.
The Downtown Long Beach Alliance has appointed Mariah Hoffman as its Placemaking Manager, responsible for leading the DLBA's efforts to enhance the public realm.
Shivon Ozinga has been promoted to Vice President for Forest Lawn Memorial Memorial Park Long Beach.
April Hunter has joined Su Casa Ending Domestic Violence to head the Housing First Program, which will help domestic violence survivors secure safe housing and contribute to the overall well-being of survivors and children.
Zieba Builders has received a 2019 Guildmaster award for exceptional customer service in the residential construction industry. The award is give annually by GuildQuality, a third-party customer satisfaction software surveying company.
Dr. Mike Munoz, Long Beach City College Vice President of Student Support Services, has been selected Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year, by USC's Rosier Student Organization.
Long Beach's Trini Jones has been selected as President of the the Association of California Recycling Industries. Currently she is export manager for City Fibers, based in Los Angeles.
Long Beach attorney Roy Jimenez has been nominated to the Board of Trustees of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.
Christine Bos has been named Government Affairs Manager for the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Before joining the chamber, she worked in the Office of Foreign Mission for the United States Department of State.
Douglas Cowan, PE, CCM, has joined P2S Inc. as the Director of Construction Management. P2S offers full-service mechanical, electrical, plumbing and other services.
The book "Public Speaking Super Powers," by Long Beach's Carma Spence, has received a Silver Medal in the Self-Help category of the 2019 e-Lit Book Awards, a program dedicated to honoring the best e-books published each year.
Financial Advisor Norm Cauntay of the Edward Jones Bixby Knolls office, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Board of Standards to use the certification mark "CFP." Individuals holding the CFP must meet continuing education requirements and uphold the groups ethics, professional and financial planning standards.
Winds accounting and advisory firm has announced two parters: Therese Cheevers in Employee Benefits Services and Ed Fazio in Tax and Accounting.
Silica Uriarte Smith is the new Executive Director at Power4Youth, which helps at-risk middle and high school students with one-on-one mentoring.
Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino and Firefighter Matthew Gruneisen have been named to the Board of Directors of the Greater Long Beach, Rio Hondo and South Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross Los Angeles.
The Long Beach Community College District has appointed Walter Johnson as the new Senior Directors of Facilities Planning, Construction and Operation.
Kristin Olson is the new Associate Vice President of Human Resources at the Long Beach Community College District.
Paul Baker Brindle has been selected at Director of the University Art Museum at California State University, Long Beach.
Dr. Alisia Kirkwood is the new Dean of Student Affairs at the Long Beach Community College District.