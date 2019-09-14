A boater found inside the hull of a 21-foot boat that capsized off the coast of Long Beach died at a hospital Friday night, authorities said.
Crews responded about 4:45 p.m. to an emergency radio channel distress call reporting the vessel overturned about 1 1/2 miles offshore, near the area’s breakwater, according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk.
They discovered the man, said to be in his 50s and unresponsive, and rushed him to the hospital while crews continued a search effort for others, Long Beach Fire Department officials said.
Witnesses at Alamitos Bay Yacht Club in Long Beach told City News Service that they saw paramedics perform life-saving measures on the victim at a dock near Ballast Point Brewing at Alamitos Bay Landing, but the unresponsive man was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
The search operation was about a half-mile from shore, toward Seal Beach and Ballast Point.
Long Beach fire crews partnered with other agencies in the search — which was in the water and from the air — for any other possible victims, but found none.
Around 7:30 p.m., the fire department announced that the search and rescue effort would transition to “an investigative/vessel recovery phase.” The wrecked boat was pulled to shore near Appian Way and Bay Shore Avenue in Alamitos Bay.
Staff reporters Emily Rasmussen and Robert Gundran contributed to this story, as well as City News Service.