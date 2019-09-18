The city announced earlier this month that it received a $750,000 WaterSMART grant from the United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) to help pay for an 800-foot well and to build a small water treatment facility and booster pump station on-site.
The grant will also help pay for other project activities, including well and pipeline design and construction, maintenance and rehabilitation work. Long Beach's Water Department will develop the well plans.
The USBR’s WaterSMART grant program provides funding opportunities for water agencies throughout the country for projects that prepare and build resiliency to drought and other water supply issues, a release said.
"Long Beach Water is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to improve our resiliency to drought and other climate change impacts to our water supply,” Gloria Cordero, president of the Long Beach Board of Water Commissioners, said in the release. "This project benefits our community by utilizing a local and reliable water source."
For more information, go to lbwater.org.