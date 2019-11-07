Long Beach Transit hosted its first Mobility and Sustainability Summit last week in an effort to share transit plans impacting the Long Beach and Los Angeles communities.
"Our goal is to increase access to affordable transportation options and ... introduce more people to affordable and easy transit," former First District Councilwoman, now state Senator, Lena Gonzalez said.
A panel of transportation leaders featuring Kenneth McDonald, president and CEO of Long Beach Transit (LBT); Cynthia Guidry, director at Long Beach Airport; Thomas O'Brian, executive director of the Center for International Trade and Transportation at Cal State Long Beach; Phillip Washington, CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Allison Yoh, director of the Transportation Planning Division at the Port of Long Beach all presented what their teams are working on.
The gathering addressed the need for reliable transportation in a Los Angeles area that caters predominantly to cars, and how Long Beach projects will help promote more efficient transportation, as well as alternative transportation sources that do not rely on fossil fuel.
Port of Long Beach
After passing the Clean Air Action Plan in 2017, the Port of Long Beach has committed to transitioning their terminal equipment to zero emission technology by 2030, and all of their road trucks to zero emission by 2035.
To accomplish that task, the port was awarded an almost $80 million grant from the California Energy Commission and the California Air Resources Board, which will go toward a number of more energy efficient and zero emission updates, including electrical charging infrastructure and implementing microgrid technology.
"Our entire fleet at the port will be zero emissions in just 10 years," Colleen Bentley, LBT board chair, said.
The Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project is another port and Caltrans project expected to open for traffic next year, featuring additional traffic lanes and a higher clearance for larger cargo ships.
"The Mark Bixby bike and walk path will allow people on foot or bike to cross the entire length of the bridge and connect to existing pedestrian paths," Allison Yoh said.
Long Beach Transit
LBT buses are being replaced with zero emission electric buses as well, thanks to a grant of almost $4 million to purchase five electric buses. More than 40 new compressed natural gas buses, which also are near zero emission, have already been added to the fleet.
Transit's McDonald said LBT is working on expanding its transit options from Long Beach to Los Angeles areas, including adding more buses to the Orange Line and expanding the Gold Line to Pomona.
"Our commitment means that we design, build and maintain current infrastructure ... while reducing traffic and changing the way we think about transportation," McDonald said.
Emphasis on trade workers also was a point of conversation at the summit, highlighting Long Beach Unified School District's increasing popularity of trade Pathway programs, including hospitality and tourism at Browning and Avalon High Schools.
"We are embarking on the fourth industrial revolution," Cal State's O' Brian said. "Mobility needs to be in a place to get people to use transit in lieu of cars."
As the executive director of the Center for International Trade and Transportation at CSULB, O'Brian said that the university's partnership with the port, including scholarship opportunities and training courses, is an opportunity to train a new group of workers who see transit as an endeavor that betters people's quality of life.
"If we do nothing (about the current state of transit), we are going to have complete gridlock in this country," McDonald said. "The idea here is to look at ways we can reduce traffic and make transportation easier, and more affordable, for everyone."
For more information about Long Beach Transit or the Port of Long Beach, go to ridelbt.com and polb.com.
People can share their opinions on Long Beach's public transit system through the Systemwide Transit Analysis and Reassessment (STAR) Initiative. Go to lbtstar.com for information and contact options.
