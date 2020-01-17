Long Beach Public Media (LBPM) has a new interim general manager for the public radio station 99.1 KLBP.
Danny Lemos, the current student media coordinator at Long Beach State University, will be acting under a volunteer managerial position while the radio station operations are being established to a permanent location on Pine Avenue, beneath Shannon's.
"I'm just jumping in to help get the station live," Lemos said. "I have a lot of experience in public radio and have been on the advisory council for a bit, so we will be working towards getting the station up and operating."
Lemos said that he will step down from the position as soon as the station hires a full time general manager. He is helping finalize the criteria and will assist in the interview process within the next few weeks, he added.
"Right now I'm coordinating committees, helping them hire and interview directors as well as help coordinate operations and create a workflow for them," he said. "I'm pretty much doing what I did when I started here (at Long Beach State) six years ago."
Lemos added that part of the fun has been helping the station find new talent. As the student media coordinator for CSULB, part of his job involves helping students discover their talent in radio and then helping them get even better.
"I love developing new talent," he said. "It's exciting for me to take someone developing their own talent and seeing them become this incredibly talented professional."
And his expertise has been an incredible asset to the operation, Ashley Aguirre, president of LBPM, said. His work has helped lay a foundation for how the station will operate moving forward, even after Lemos steps down from his position, she added.
"At varying stages of this project, Danny has been one of our most trusted and key advisors. We are so happy to welcome him in this new role as he leads the next phase of our station’s development," Aguirre said in a release. "His background as an educator ensures that we’ll honor our organization’s mission to build a platform that provides community access to technical training, resources and a hands-on production facility."
To celebrate, there will be a grand opening party at the end of February featuring Dengue Fever broadcasting live tunes all evening. Details will be released at a later date, but Lemos said he's already inviting people to stop by and take a tour of the space.
"It's Long Beach's station, it's local and we want people to be a part of it," he said, adding that once the station starts broadcasting from the Pine Avenue location, there's going to be open invitations to the public to not only tour the site, but also record introductions for different radio segments.
And most importantly for Lemos, the project is a labor of love.
"I love radio," he said. "It's a hobby, it's a passion. Some people go home and cook. I do radio."
Long Beach Public Media is a registered nonprofit supported by the Knight Foundation, Long Beach Community Foundation and the Port of Long Beach. It's permanent location will open doors at the end of February underneath Shannon's, 209 Pine Ave.
For more information, or to listen to a live stream of Long Beach's own public radio station 99.1, go to klbp.org.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.