Once the holiday fun is over, it's time to clean up and remove the holiday ornaments, and that also means it's time to toss out the Christmas tree.
The city of Long Beach is offering free tree recycling from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends Thursday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 10.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the city also is offering a chance to pick up trees at recycling spots outside of homes and apartments. All trees must be outside (where recycling is usually picked up) by 7 a.m.
All decorations and stands must be removed and trees taller than 12 feet should be cut in half.
Flocked Christmas trees— trees that have been "dusted" to look like they are covered in snow— will not be accepted at any location.
Drop off locations open at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26. They are:
Bixby Park (First Street at Cherry Avenue), Cesar E. Chavez Park (Golden Shore at Fourth Street), CSULB Recycling Center (5800 Atherton Blvd.), El Dorado Park (2760 N. Studebaker Rd. in the south parking lot behind the administration building), Environmental Services Bureau (2929 E. Willow St.), Fire Station #14 (5200 Eliot St.), Houghton Park (Myrtle Avenue at Harding Street), Hudson Park (Hill Street at Webster Avenue), North Police Substation, 4891 N. Atlantic Ave. at Del Amo Boulevard (enter on 46th Street), Stearns Park (23rd Street at Roycroft Avenue), Veterans Park,(28th Street at Pine Avenue), Wardlow Park (Monlaco Avenue at Rutgers Avenue).
—Stephanie Stutzman