The Historical Society of Long Beach is partnering with Rancho Los Alamitos and the Long Beach Water Department to host a round table discussion about the history of Long Beach water and sustainability.
The panel, the first of a series, is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Rancho Los Alamitos, 6400 E. Bixby Hill Rd.
Speakers for the discussion include Larry Rich, Long Beach sustainability coordinator; Dr. Craig Hendricks, retired Long Beach City College professor; and Anatole Falagan, assistant general manager at the Long Beach Water Department.
The premiere of the short film “Rancho Los Alamitos and the Story of Water” will conclude the evening.
For more information, or to RSVP for the event, email programs@hslb.org. Parking is very limited and car pooling is encouraged.
Additionally, the HSLB'a latest exhibit, "Water Changes Everything," explores how people have attempted to harness local rivers, utilize the ocean front and find enough fresh water to develop a city. The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, at the Historical Society of Long Beach. Go to hslb.org for more information.