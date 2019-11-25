Much of the city's government will grind to a halt next Wednesday evening as employees head off to mark Thanksgiving with a four-day vacation.
Much like many managers of private institutions, city leaders see little productivity in bringing people back into the office on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and will close offices until the following Monday. That starts at City Hall and trickles down to administrative offices spread out around the city.
As is always the case, those folks responsible for the city's safety and providing essential services will stay on the job. In addition to the police and fire departments patrol and response personnel, utilities workers (water, sewer, gas) will be on-call for emergencies. Animal Services will send people out to handle emergencies, too.
Those trash and recycling haulers will continue to make their appointed rounds on Thanksgiving and the following Friday, and swimming pools and the El Dorado Nature Center will reopen on Friday.
Mail carriers will have Thanksgiving off to be with family, but will be back at it on Friday and Saturday. The same is true for post offices and banks.
Grunion Central will be closed on Thursday, and it will be a skeleton staff on Friday. But several Grunionites will be up early Thanksgiving morning for some fun at the Turkey Trot.
We'll say it again next week, no doubt. But Happy Thanksgiving.