Eighth District City Councilman Al Austin is partnering with the African American Cultural Center Advisory Committee to host a panel on the topic of "Black Leadership in Long Beach."
The talk will be from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Michelle Obama Library, 5870 Atlantic Ave.
Dr. Alex Norman, professor emeritus at UCLA's Luskin School of Public Policy and Social Research will be leading the discussion alongside Austin.
The panel is free to attend. For more information, go to Eventbrite.com and search for "Exploring Black Leadership in Long Beach."