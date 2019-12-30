Most Long Beach city employees will get to celebrate Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a day off — but they'll be working on New Year's Eve.
In fact, New Year's Day week will be a repeat of the schedule city employees and most of Long Beach followed for Christmas this week.
Parking meters will be enforced on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and street sweeping will take place as scheduled, so residents need to be aware of where they park their vehicles. Libraries will be open on New Year's Eve too — but they will close at 5 p.m.
City Hall and, with very few exceptions, all other city offices will be closed on New Year's Day. The exceptions are all about public safety — emergency communications, fire and lifeguard stations, the main police station front desk and emergency dispatch for the water and gas services operations (562-570-2390 and 562-570-2140, respectively).
Streets regularly scheduled to be swept on Wednesdays will be skipped for the next two weeks. Trash and recycling pickup will be pushed back a day — Wednesday stops picked up Thursday, Thursday on Friday, and Friday on Saturday — so workers can take New Year's Day off.
Long Beach Unified School District is closed, and will resume classes Jan. 4. Long Beach City College's campuses and Cal State Long Beach all reopen Thursday, Jan. 2.
Banks, the U.S. Postal Service and most business offices close Wednesday, New Year's Day, and reopen Thursday, Jan. 2 — the Grunion Gazette will follow that schedule. The Grunion will be delivered on Thursday, as usual.
Police and fire personnel will be on duty during the holiday. Many grocery stores and restaurants will be serving customers as well.
We wish everyone, and those working in particular, a Happy New Year.
—Harry Saltzgaver