Long Beach City College alumnus Dr. Jean-Bernard Durand will receive the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges.
Durand is one of four community college alumni from across the country selected to receive the honor. He graduated from LBCC with an Associate of Arts degree in 1980 and later graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelors in physiology and chemistry in 1984.
He is currently the Medical Director of Cardiomyopathy Services, the Director of Cardiovascular Genetics Research and the Cardiology Fellowship Program Director at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
"Community colleges across the United States educate 12 million students each year, and each one of those students has overcome their own barriers on the path to success,” AACC President and CEO Walter G. Bumphus, said in a release. "I’m pleased we are able to honor just a few of the remarkable individuals who benefited from a community college education and have not only gone on to have successful careers, but also — and more importantly — have made a lasting and positive impact on their communities."
For more information about the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Awards, go to aacc.nche.edu/2020-outstanding-alumni-awards.